‘Our children will starve’ say Pakistan farmers as locusts breed

The twin plagues have hit a government that is already struggling to tame inflation that reached a 10-year high of 14.6% in January and meet the terms of its latest International Monetary Fund bailout. The world’s fifth most populous nation is having to cope with sporadic shortages of essential food items like sugar and wheat flour. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration said it will raise the guaranteed price for wheat to support farmers and import 300,000 tons of the grain to bolster supplies of flour.

“Every farmer here used to reap about 100 to 200 bags of wheat, but all that has gone. The locusts have eaten it,” said Abdul Qadir, a farmer from Pashta Khan Moulla in Balochistan. He said there are at least 2,000 people in the village and all of them depend on income from farming. “If the locusts damage our cotton crop, our children will starve.”

At stake is the raw material for the textile industry, Pakistan’s biggest employer and the source of 60% of its exports. This year, the country is expected to produce 9.45 million bales of cotton, the lowest total since 2015 and 26% below its target. That means it will have to import a record quantity of the fiber.





Textile mills have already ordered about 5 million bales, said Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum. If the locusts come again, imports could soar.





“Textile and spinning mills expect to import 5.5 million to 6 million cotton bales,’’ said Usman. “This will be a record.”





Swarms of desert locusts occur irregularly in North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, usually when a drought is followed by heavy rain. There hadn’t been a major plague of the large grasshoppers for decades until numbers began to explode uncontrolled in the Empty Quarter of the Arabian peninsula in 2018. Over the past year, the swarms crossed into Africa and Iran and onto Pakistan and India, destroying harvests as they went. More than 140,000 acres of crops have been damaged in Pakistan alone since last April.





“This is the worst locust attack we have seen since 1993,” said Falak Naz, director general of crop protection at Pakistan’s Ministry of Food Security. He said a new generation of eggs is hatching that may also threaten India, as well as the fertile valleys of Punjab and Sindh provinces which supply much of Pakistan’s food. “The locusts will attack our crops in Punjab and Sindh again in May and June,” he said.

FILE PHOTO: A desert locust is seen feeding on a plantation in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region In the villages north of Khuzdar this month thousands of the yellow locusts filled the air. Females were visibly full of eggs in long tubes that officials said would soon be laid. Many more of the pests lay dead from insecticide or age, while others could be seen mating furiously in the ravaged wheat fields. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, a Balochistan agriculture officer, said each locust can eat double its weight.

Government workers have been spraying insecticide from two vehicles over the land in the district, said locust control official Saeed Ahmed. In February, the government of Prime Minister Khan declared an emergency and agreed to spend billions of rupees to kill the insects.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar told reporters on Jan. 19 that the country had sufficient wheat stocks for domestic demand and promised to punish those involved in hoarding or profiteering.

But government reserves in remote areas like rural Balochistan are often old and poorly stored. In a government warehouse in the Chandni Chawk area of Khuzdar, more than 170 tons of reserves have been sitting in bags for up to six years.





“This isn’t wheat any more. It has turned into sand,” said Rehmatullah, the 50 year old caretaker of the warehouse. “Insects are eating it.”

The swarms have made a hard life even harder in the scattered desert villages of Balochistan, the largest, poorest and least inhabited province in Pakistan. Wracked by decades of insurgency and unrest, many people still live in mud houses and use wooden fuel for cooking. None of Zehri’s six children go to school as there is no school in their village.

“We’ll fall into a huge debt if they do this to our cotton,” he said, standing among the chewed remains of his wheat stalks. “My family would lose at least 1.8 million rupees” ($11,400).





Not everyone is unhappy with the insects that locals call molakh. Zehri’s seven-year-old son Obaidullah is trying to catch them in flight. “We have a lot of fun chasing these flying molakh,” he said. “I play with them.”

But his father is worried. “The government teams are making sprays to kill them but I don't think they can kill them all,” said Zehri. “This is the creation of God. They will be reborn.”





BLOOMBERG