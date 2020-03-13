Over 7 million people face food crisis in Nigeria - report

PRETORIA - More than seven million people in Nigeria face a food crisis between June and August, daily newspaper The Nation reported.

It cited the latest report from Cadre Harmonisé (CH) -- the regional framework for consensual analysis of acute food insecurity situations -- which analysed 16 northern states in the West African country.

The CH analysis was facilitated by the ministry of agriculture and rural development, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme, the Famine Early Warning Systems Networ and the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel region, The Nation reported.

The paper quoted FAO representative in Nigeria Alhassan Cisse as telling reporters on Thursday that results from successive CH analyses had become the major yardstick for estimating the areas and population of vulnerable people in need of humanitarian assistance in West Africa.

"The improvement has largely been due to the efforts of the government and massive intervention of the humanitarian communities, without which the situation would have worsen,” Cisse reportedly said.