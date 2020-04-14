Oxford Biomedica joins consortium for promising COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE TOWN – London-listed gene and cell therapy company Oxford Biomedica has joined a consortium led by the Jenner Institute at Oxford University to rapidly develop, scale-up and manufacture a potential vaccine candidate for Covid-19, called “ChAdOx1 nCov-19”. According to reports the firm said the vaccine candidate was “one of the leading” vaccine candidates currently in development globally, and was expected to be the UK’s first Covid-19 vaccine in clinical trials later in April. The Edward Jenner Institute for Vaccine Research is an independent research institute named after Edward Jenner, the inventor of vaccination. It was co-located with the Compton Laboratory of the Institute for Animal Health on a campus in the English village of Compton. UK media house PharmaTimes reported last week that the Consortium was led by the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford and also included the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), Pall Life Sciences, Cobra Biologics and Halix BV. It said the Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group have recruited individuals aged 18-55 from the Thames Valley area in the UK to study the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Oxford Biomedica will provide access to its large scale GMP manufacturing facilities for viral vectors, including its new Oxbox facility, to the Consortium as required, which, along with other manufacturing partners in the UK and internationally, would allow for up-scaled manufacturing capacity if necessary, according to PharmaTimes.

The Oxford vaccine candidate has been shown to generate a strong immune response from one dose and it has demonstrated a good safety profile in pre-clinical and clinical trials conducted to date.

“While our current activities on this vaccine candidate are just initiating, should the Consortium confirm there is promise for this candidate in the clinical trial initiating this month, we will play our role within the Consortium to scale up manufacturing as fast as possible. This will help to provide significant access to the vaccine candidate for further clinical trials and potentially, if approved for use, for many people in the UK and beyond,” John Dawson, Oxford Biomedica’s chief executive was quoted as saying.

South Africa’s Health Minister on Monday confirmed that coronavirus cases in the country had risen to 2 272, an increase of 99 from previous figures, with the total number of related deaths in South Africa now at 27.

To date 436 815 people have been screened for Covid-19 in South Africa.

Mkhize said cumulatively 83 693 Covid-19 tests had been conducted to date and more than 4 000 people have been referred for testing as a result of the screening process. A team of 10 654 tracers are tasked with tracking the contacts of confirmed cases and ensuring that they are tested.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that under its the coordination, a group of experts with diverse backgrounds was working towards the development of vaccines against Covid-19.

The group called on to everyone to follow recommendations to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus and protect the health of individuals. The group also thanked everyone for putting their trust in the scientific community.

