A Patek Philippe timepiece sold for $31 million, the highest price for a wristwatch in auction, at a charity sale run by Christie’s in Geneva. The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Source: Christie’s

INTERNATIONAL - A Patek Philippe timepiece sold for $31 million (about R459.3m) , the highest price for a wristwatch in auction, at a charity sale run by Christie’s in Geneva.



The steel Grandmaster Chime went under the hammer after a 5-minute bidding war in a packed room of more than 300 people. The watch beat the previous record, set by a Daytona Rolex that once belonged to Paul Newman. That piece fetched $17.8 million in 2017.



