Business ReportInternational
PepsiCo beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, helped by a surge in demand for snacks with consumers stocking up on snacks, including Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Mario Anzuoni
PepsiCo beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, helped by a surge in demand for snacks with consumers stocking up on snacks, including Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Mario Anzuoni

PepsiCo beats revenue estimates on snacking boost

By Nivedita Balu Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

INTERNATIONAL - PepsiCo beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, helped by a surge in demand for snacks including Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consumers stocked up on snacks, from potato chips to dips, as many were forced to work from home and students attended classes online to curb the spread of the virus.

Sales of snacks under the Frito Lay North America unit rose 7 percent in the second quarter.

However, revenue at the company’s North America beverages unit fell 7 percent as restaurants and vending machines remained closed, while sporting events were delayed.

PepsiCo beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, helped by a surge in demand for snacks with consumers stocking up on snacks, including Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Mario Anzuoni


Revenue in the company’s Latin America business tumbled 17 percent as coronavirus cases in the region rose.

Pepsico's Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta signaled an improvement in trends as the quarter progressed due to the easing of restrictions.

Overall, net revenue fell about 3 percent to $15.95 billion, but beat analysts’ estimates of $15.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.65 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the three months ended June 13, from $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.32 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.25.

REUTERS 

Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles