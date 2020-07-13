PepsiCo beats revenue estimates on snacking boost

INTERNATIONAL - PepsiCo beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, helped by a surge in demand for snacks including Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consumers stocked up on snacks, from potato chips to dips, as many were forced to work from home and students attended classes online to curb the spread of the virus.

Sales of snacks under the Frito Lay North America unit rose 7 percent in the second quarter.

However, revenue at the company’s North America beverages unit fell 7 percent as restaurants and vending machines remained closed, while sporting events were delayed.

Revenue in the company’s Latin America business tumbled 17 percent as coronavirus cases in the region rose.

Pepsico's Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta signaled an improvement in trends as the quarter progressed due to the easing of restrictions.