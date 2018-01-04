The logo of Petrobras, state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is seen at President Bernardes Refinery in Cubatao





Petrobras, as the company is known, did not admit wrongdoing under the deal, which is one of the largest securities class action settlements in the US. US district judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan must approve the settlement.





Investors sued Petrobras after prosecutors in Brazil accused former executives at the company of accepting more than $2bn in bribes over a decade, mainly from construction and engineering companies. Petrobras claimed it was itself a victim, but its market value plunged as the so-called Lava Jato or “car wash” scandal deepened.





Petrobras said yesterday that it hoped the settlement would resolve all investor claims in the US over the scandal.





