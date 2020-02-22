INTERNATIONAL - Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk bought a house near Harrods department store in London for £ 57.5 million ($74.7 million), in the latest sign that the city’s long-moribund luxury real estate market is slowly returning to life.
Kulczyk bought a property in a prime Knightsbridge garden square from Mike Spink, a residential developer best known for selling an historic mansion near Buckingham Palace last year to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin. Kulczyk made the purchase by taking control of the Farringdon Property Trust, filings show.
Spokespeople for Kulczyk and Spink declined to comment.