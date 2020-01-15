WARSAW – Poland’s consumer watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday that it was fining Volkswagen (VW) more than 120 million zlotys ($31.6 million) for misleading customers about the emissions of its vehicles.
The fine, the biggest ever given by the regulator for violation of consumer rights, is the latest chapter in a global emissions cheating scandal that has cost VW about €30 billion in fines, vehicle refits and legal costs, and also triggered a global backlash against diesel vehicles.
“False information in advertising materials caused misinformation - they referred to Volkswagen’s pro-ecological attitude, when in fact the cars were not environmentally friendly,” UOKiK president Marek Niechcial said in a statement.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
VW in 2015 admitted to cheating US emissions tests on diesel engines.