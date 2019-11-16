INTERNATIONAL - PayPal Inc. is blocking transactions at Pornhub, a move the adult-video site says will halt payments to “over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods.”
PayPal took steps to stop the Pornhub transactions after a review of the situation, the online-payment giant said. “We have discovered that Pornhub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission,” it said, without elaborating on the nature of the transactions.
Pornhub decried the move, saying it would “do nothing but harm efforts to end discrimination and stigma toward sex workers.”