

INTERNATIONAL - This week at a series of private events at a corporate “experience center” outside Los Angeles, Porsche debuted the eighth-generation installment of its 54-year-old sportscar, the 2020 Porsche 911.

Porsche showed the new 911, known internally as 992, in two versions for its world premiere: a two-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S and an all-wheel-drive 911 Carrera 4S. They each look nearly identical to their predecessors. The main allure of the 992 to Porsche enthusiasts is the bragging rights associated with having the very freshest 911.





Subtle Changes, No Manual (For Now)

Still, it’s accurate to say this latest evolution of the German coupe is more powerful, faster, and sleeker-looking than the earlier versions. It is even rumored to have laid the groundwork for a hybrid 911.





Porsche executives have stopped short of promising a hybrid but have for months said it’s a strong possibility for future 911s. The 992 shows how it could be done: It has a new streamlined eight-speed PDK gearbox (up from seven speeds previously) built in such a way that would easily accommodate a hybrid motor. It also includes space for batteries in the car, should the need arise.





In the meantime, there are several significant if imperceptible-to-the-casual-eye additions to titillate the devotees who buy one. Primary among them is the turbocharged flat-six engine that produces 443 horsepower, a 23 hp improvement over previous models.





There’s also the aforementioned brand-new eight-speed PDK dual clutch transmission. That comes standard. Yes, you read that right—if you want a manual version of the new Porsche 911, you’ll just have to wait. No comment from Porsche yet on when they’ll bring out the stick shifts, though a GTS version likely to have one is slated for 2019.





Further, a novel “Wet Mode” will be included as standard equipment on all new 911s. It’s a system that detects water on the road and then adjusts stability control and anti-lock braking. An additional camera-based braking system, adaptive cruise control, and optional night-vision with thermal mapping (available in the 992 for the first time) round out the full extent of the safety upgrade.





A cameraman records the 2020 Porsche 911 models during a news conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)





