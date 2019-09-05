Adding a high-profile customer such as Porsche would be a boon for CATL as it seeks an edge over competitors LG Chem, Panasonic Corp. and BYD Co. CATL is building a plant in Germany to strengthen its presence in Europe -- the region where Porsche builds all its vehicles. The battery maker has already secured local premium brand BMW AG as a customer.





Panasonic has a long-standing relationship with electric-car leader Tesla Inc., though the U.S. marque is also said to be buying batteries from LG Chem for cars that will be built in its new China factory. Porsche’s sister brand Audi, maker of the e-Tron electric vehicle, is in advanced talks to buy batteries from China’s BYD, people familiar with the matter have said.





The Porsche Taycan, the first purely electric driven car of the German car maker, is present during a world premier event at the airport Neuhardenberg, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of Berlin, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Porsche’s China chief, Jens Puttfarcken, said Wednesday the carmaker is working to get an exemption from a 10% purchase tax in the country for its electric vehicles, something Tesla already obtained. The German brand probably won’t get it by the time the newly introduced all-electric Taycan starts selling, but is confident it can get it within 2020, he said in an interview in Fuzhou.





“We are working intensively with Chinese authorities,” Puttfarcken said.





BLOOMBERG