FILE PHOTO: Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche install the windshield of a Porsche 911 at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.



BEIJING – Porsche, the high-end brand of German automaker Volkswagen, will recall more than 50,000 vehicles sold in the Chinese market because of possible safety hazards.

Staring March 25, Porsche's China sales company will recall 15,942 cars in China, including 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster models manufactured between March 2, 2016 and Feb. 14 this year, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).





The company has submitted its recall plan to the SAMR. A frontal collision could make the lower longitudinal crash beam penetrate the bulkhead wall, leading to a higher risk of the fuel tanks being damaged and causing fire as a result of fuel leakage, the company said.





The company will repair the affected cars free of charge. The company also announced a recall of 34,290 Panamera and Cayenne models to update their instrument cluster software.





The affected vehicles were made between Sept. 8, 2016 and June 27, 2018.





XINHUA