Postmates revives IPO plans amid food delivery deal boom

INTERNATIONAL - Postmates has revived plans for an initial public offering (IPO) following a string of dealmaking in the US online food delivery service sector, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The IPO would come amid a surge in demand for food delivery services, as consumers who are staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic order meals from restaurants or have their groceries delivered at home.

Postmates registered its IPO confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2019, but did not proceed with a stock market debut.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s $7.3 billion deal to acquire GrubHub Inc earlier this month, as well as recent fundraisings by peers, convinced it that the time had come to press ahead, the sources said.

The New York Times reported late on Monday that ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies Inc, which lost out to Just Eat Takeaway.com in its bid to acquire GrubHub, has also made an offer to buy Postmates.