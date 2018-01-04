JOHANNESBURG - Prince Harry’s wedding to US actress Meghan Markle could provide a R8.39 billion boost to Britain’s economy as tourists flock to the country and Britons celebrate, according to an estimate. '

The Prince announced his plans to marry Markle in November 2017.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and fifth in line to the throne, will tie the knot with Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, the royal palace home of British kings and queens for almost 1 000 years.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the wedding of Harry’s elder brother William to wife Kate in April 2011 led to an increase of 350 000 visitors to the UK compared to the same month the year before.

VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, estimates that a total of 41.7 million visits from overseas will be made to the UK in 2018.

Read Also: How Prince Harry made his millions

- REUTERS