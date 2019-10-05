INTERNATIONAL - The risk of a property bubble in the euro zone surged last year as ultra-low interest rates helped drive up house prices.
Munich is now the city most vulnerable to a property bubble, according to UBS Group AG’s annual Real Estate Bubble Index. Frankfurt and Paris are increasingly in danger of prices becoming unsustainable, even as some of the priciest cities around the world cool, the report said on Monday.
For the first time in four years, London is no longer regarded as dangerously overvalued. Prices in the capital have been falling from their mid-2016 peak amid uncertainty over the U.K.’s exit from the European Union and higher property taxes. The risk in Hong Kong, previously in pole position for a bubble, has also waned.