INTERNATIONAL - PZ Cussons Plc said on Wednesday it expects conditions in its key markets to remain challenging for the rest of the first-half, as the cosmetics and soap maker reported declining first-quarter revenue in Asia-Pacific and Africa.
The maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex handwash said its key markets continue to be affected by weak consumer confidence, with the Nigerian economy remaining depressed, uncertainty in the UK, and highly competitive markets in Australia.
Company said it expects its full-year results to be in line with last year, but are “dependent on no further worsening in our key markets, specifically the UK and Nigeria”.