Britons are cutting back on spending as the country’s impending exit from the European Union weighs on sentiment and the economy, while Nigeria’s annual inflation dipped to its lowest in almost four years in August.





The company has been struggling to turn around its African business, which contributes over a third of its revenue, with margins being squeezed amid dwindling demand.





“The UK Personal Care brands were affected by consumer uncertainty and heavy promotional activity, leading to lower revenue,” the company said. Increased promotional expenditure in Australia also led to a drop in revenue.





Australian retailers have also been hammered as a downturn in property prices has consumers spending less.













REUTERS