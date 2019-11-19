INTERNATIONAL - Qantas has asked Airbus and Boeing for a better deal on planes capable of non-stop Sydney-London flights before deciding whether to place an order.
“We asked them to go back and re-look at that to sharpen their pencils because there still was a gap there,” Qantas International Chief Executive Tino La Spina told an investor briefing on Tuesday after Qantas outlined plans for capital spending to average A$2 billion ($1.36 billion) a year.
The Australian airline is considering launching the world’s longest non-stop flights because it sees demand for time-poor travelers willing to pay a premium to cut out stop-overs.
Qantas is looking to replace its aging fleet over the medium term and said it expected capacity growth in the domestic market to be near-flat in the current half.
On its non-stop Perth-London route, it is achieving a 30 percent fare premium in business and premium economy over one-stop flights from rivals, La Spina said.