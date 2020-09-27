Qatar Airways gets government lifeline after losses widened

Qatar Airways received a 7.3 billion riyal (R34.28 billion) lifeline from the Qatar government after losing 7 billion riyal in the year to March 31, the state-owned group disclosed on Sunday.

Several countries, including the United States, have stepped in to help airlines hammered by the coronavirus crisis that brought global travel to a near-halt earlier this year.

The lifeline was provided to Qatar Airways after annual losses exceeded 50% of share capital and was later converted into new shares, said the airline’s financial statement.

Qatar Airways, which has slashed jobs and delayed new aircraft deliveries due to the pandemic, flagged in March that it would seek state support but had not until now disclosed the funding.

The airline said the 2019-20 financial year had been one of the most difficult in its nearly three-decade history, with losses widening from a restated 4.5 billion riyal loss in the previous year.