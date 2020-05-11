Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic

INTERNATIONAL - Global travel demand will take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and many business travellers may never return to the skies, the head of Qatar Airways said on Monday.

The state-owned airline is one of only a few to have maintained some scheduled passenger flights through the pandemic. Earlier this month, it said it would start rebuilding its network in anticipation of governments easing travel restrictions.

Qatar Airways expects to fill between 50 percent and 60 percent of seats on flights over the coming weeks as it reopens more routes and increases the frequency of flights.

“There are still a lot of people stranded around the world, (and) people who want to go and visit their loved ones,” Akbar al-Baker told Reuters by phone.

But Baker said he would be “very surprised” if travel demand recovered to pre-pandemic levels before 2023/2024.