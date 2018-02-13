



“In 2017, we registered at least 21 waves of Cobalt Strike attacks. Over 240 banks were targeted by the attack, with 11 of them being successful attacks,” Skobelkin said at the Ural Forum on information security in the financial sector, specifying the sum of the losses.





He said that eight out of the targeted 11 banks consulted with the Financial Sector Computer Emergency Response Team, a cyberattacks response and monitoring centre of the Central Bank.





