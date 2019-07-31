FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address at parliament in Cape Town

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday receive a report prepared by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) on the progress made in implementing a framework agreement adopted at the presidential jobs summit in 2018. According to the presidency, the NEDLAC report will document progress and challenges encountered in relation to the framework agreement.

This includes programmes and projects for job creation, ways of clearing barriers to achieve effective implementation, agreements on the imperative for job retention and ways to prevent job losses.

"Since the jobs summit, agreements and commitments made have been tabulated in six work plans which are being used to inform implementation and monitor progress," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

She said the work plans consisted of interventions to prevent job losses, economic sector specific interventions, SMMEE interventions, education and skills interventions, inclusive growth and public and social interventions.

"The aim of the 2018 summit was to explore mechanisms to ensure the economy grows and becomes more productive, and to upscale investment in the economy. The engagement among government, business, labour and community also set out to ensure that workers are better skilled and that the economic infrastructure is expanded," said Diko.

While Ramaphosa has prioritised the creation of jobs, Statistics South Africa revealed on Tuesday that the country's official unemployment rate had risen to 29% in the second quarter of the year.

