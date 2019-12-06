Rare 1950s Patek Fetches $7.7m at Christie’s in Hong Kong
INTERNATIONAL - A rare 1950s Patek Philippe timepiece sold for a hammer price of HK$60 million ($7.7 million) in a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong that took place amid rising tensions as protests rage in the city, scaring off many high-end shoppers.
The 18-carat pink gold Patek Philippe has a rare translucent blue enamel dial and is known by the name of the 177-year-old Milan-based shop where it was sold, Gobbi. The price estimate was $7 million to $14 million, one of the highest for any wristwatch offered in an auction, according to Christie’s.
Auctioneers are increasingly offering prestigious lots in Asia to tap demand by collectors in greater China, the world’s largest market for Swiss watches. The months-long protests have deterred shoppers from mainland China, causing a plunge in sales of Swiss watches in Hong Kong.
Christie’s set a record price for a wristwatch in auction when it sold a one-of-a-kind steel Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime earlier this month for $31 million at a charity sale in Geneva.
A rare Patek Phillipe watch sold for over $7 million at a @Christiesinc auction.— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) November 23, 2019
Believe it or not, that's actually a low price pic.twitter.com/JpV0h6vWPc
Year founded.— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 15, 2019
Raymond Weil: 1976
Casio: 1946
Citizen: 1918
Rado: 1917
Rolex: 1905
Festina: 1902
Breitling: 1884
Bulgari: 1884
Seiko: 1881
TAG Heuer: 1860
Timex: 1854
Tissot: 1853
Omega: 1848
Cartier: 1847
Patek Philippe: 1839
Longines: 1832
BLOOMBERG