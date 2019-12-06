A Patek Philippe timepiece sold for $31 million, the highest price for a wristwatch in auction, at a charity sale run by Christie’s in Geneva. The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Source: Christie’s
INTERNATIONAL - A rare 1950s Patek Philippe timepiece sold for a hammer price of HK$60 million ($7.7 million) in a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong that took place amid rising tensions as protests rage in the city, scaring off many high-end shoppers.

The 18-carat pink gold Patek Philippe has a rare translucent blue enamel dial and is known by the name of the 177-year-old Milan-based shop where it was sold, Gobbi. The price estimate was $7 million to $14 million, one of the highest for any wristwatch offered in an auction, according to Christie’s.

Auctioneers are increasingly offering prestigious lots in Asia to tap demand by collectors in greater China, the world’s largest market for Swiss watches. The months-long protests have deterred shoppers from mainland China, causing a plunge in sales of Swiss watches in Hong Kong.

A Grandmaster Chime watch of Swiss manufacturer Patek Philippe is displayed at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel
Christie’s set a record price for a wristwatch in auction when it sold a one-of-a-kind steel Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime earlier this month for $31 million at a charity sale in Geneva. 



