A Patek Philippe timepiece sold for $31 million, the highest price for a wristwatch in auction, at a charity sale run by Christie’s in Geneva. The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Source: Christie’s

INTERNATIONAL - A rare 1950s Patek Philippe timepiece sold for a hammer price of HK$60 million ($7.7 million) in a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong that took place amid rising tensions as protests rage in the city, scaring off many high-end shoppers.



The 18-carat pink gold Patek Philippe has a rare translucent blue enamel dial and is known by the name of the 177-year-old Milan-based shop where it was sold, Gobbi. The price estimate was $7 million to $14 million, one of the highest for any wristwatch offered in an auction, according to Christie’s.



