INTERNATIONAL - A rare “Enigma” machine, used by Nazi Germany to create military communications code thought to be unbreakable, sold at auction for more than $106,000.
The 28.5-pound cipher machine went to an internet buyer on Saturday, according to Heritage Auctions. It comes with operating instructions, a case with an engraved Third Reich emblem -- and a rich lore including how British scientist Alan Turing helped crack the code.
This rare Enigma machine, used by Nazi Germany to send and receive coded messages during World War II, fetched over $106,000 at @HeritageAuction.— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 14, 2019
