JOHANNESBURG - Simera Sense, a South African manufacturer of high-resolution optical payloads for smaller satellites, on Monday announced that it had signed an agreement with Sen Corporation to supply them with five xScape200 optical payloads over the next two years that will stream real-time video of Earth.
The satellites are part of Sen’s vision to democratize space using video to inform, educate, inspire and benefit all humanity, it said in a statement.
Sen aimed to launch its first CubeSat, carrying the xScape200 imaging payload, by the end of 2020 .