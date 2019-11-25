INTERNATIONAL - That breakfast buffet at your hotel looks delicious, but it could be hiding an unsavory secret—a major contribution to food waste.
Marriott Hotels International Inc. is aiming to cut food waste by 50% at its properties by 2025, said Denise Naguib, vice president of sustainability and supplier diversity for the hotel giant, at Bloomberg’s second annual The Year Ahead: Luxury summit. This will be a major focus for the company during 2020.
“If we are going to tackle major issues against climate change, we need to tackle food waste,” Naguib said.