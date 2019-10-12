INTERNATIONAL - Renault SA is rushing to keep up with rivals to tap growing demand for electric cars in Europe with new models -- possibly with the help of Nissan Motor Co.



The French carmaker is mulling a new all-electric car, bigger than its best-selling Zoe, that could compete with the likes of Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 and Volkswagen AG’s ID.3. The car may be produced on a common platform with Nissan and third alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp., according to Emmanuel Bouvier, commercial director of Renault’s electric car business.



