INTERNATIONAL - Renault SA is rushing to keep up with rivals to tap growing demand for electric cars in Europe with new models -- possibly with the help of Nissan Motor Co.
The French carmaker is mulling a new all-electric car, bigger than its best-selling Zoe, that could compete with the likes of Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 and Volkswagen AG’s ID.3. The car may be produced on a common platform with Nissan and third alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp., according to Emmanuel Bouvier, commercial director of Renault’s electric car business.
“We’re working on developing the range of our lineup so as to cover all segments with electric cars,” said Bouvier, adding the new vehicle could also be derived from an existing model. “It’s too early to say that we’ll be in competition with Tesla head on, but we’re obviously planning to cover a larger share of the market.”