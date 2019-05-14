The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen during a snow test at the Jules Verne climatic wind tunnel at the Scientific and Technical Center for Building (CSTB) research laboratory in Nantes. Renault SA shares dropped on a report that anti-pollution devices on two of the French carmaker’s diesel models failed to work.

INTERNATIONAL - Renault SA shares dropped on a report that anti-pollution devices on two of the French carmaker’s diesel models failed to work under a range of common driving conditions.



The investigation by experts at the University of Burgundy found that two systems in Captur and Clio IV cars that were designed to filter emissions didn’t kick in at many speeds and temperatures, Le Monde reported Monday, citing the findings. The shares fell as much as 2.9 percent in Paris trading.





The findings could put Renault among European carmakers to run afoul of rules on controlling emissions for cars running on diesel. The manufacturer three years recalled diesel vehicles and upgraded emissions systems to quell a storm about possible deceit of the kind committed by Volkswagen AG. The bigger German rival was found to have outfitted its cars with so-called defeat devices that disabled anti-pollution controls.





In response to the Le Monde report, a spokesperson for Renault said by phone that all its vehicles comply with regulations and the company did not use defeat devices.





Renault sites were searched as part of a probe, which started in the wake of the Volkswagen cheating scandal. France’s investigation reflects the intensified scrutiny of the gap between official lab tests and real-world emissions.



