INTERNATIONAL – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday that renewables will collectively increase to 49 percent of global electricity generation by 2050.
Based on its International Energy Outlook 2019, released recently, EIA projected that of the top three renewable sources, solar's share of generation will grow the fastest and hydroelectric's share will grow the slowest.
EIA projected that China is the country that will see the most growth in solar generation because of its growing demand for electricity, favorable government policies, and competitive technology costs.