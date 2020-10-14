Restaurant Brands expects Burger King third-quarter sales to drop

INTERNATIONAL - Restaurant Brands International on Wednesday forecast Burger King's quarterly comparable sales to decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic, even though demand for its chicken sandwiches was likely to boost growth for Popeyes.

The company reported preliminary comparable sales drop of 7 percent for the three months ended Sept. 30 at its flagship Burger King operation globally.

However, that was an improvement from a 13.4 percent fall it reported in the previous quarter when most of its restaurants were closed for dine-in due to lockdowns.

Bigger rival McDonald's earlier this month said global sales improved in the third quarter, down just 2.2 percent, as drive-through orders surged and special promotions lifted sales to double-digit percentage increases in September.

McDonald’s had great success with a limited-time promotional deal with rapper Travis Scott, which led to ingredient shortages.