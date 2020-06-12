Richemont personnel director Guieysse exits executive committee

INTERNATIONAL - Cartier maker Richemont’s human resources director is leaving its executive committee, the Swiss luxury goods group said on Friday, without giving a reason for the departure.

“Richemont announces that Sophie Guieysse is stepping down from the senior executive committee with immediate effect, and will not stand for re-election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting on 9 September 2020,” it said in a statement that gave no more details.

A source close to the company said Guieysse was still in her HR post but no longer on the senior committee.

Richemont - which also makes Piaget, IWC and Vacheron Constantin watches - had said a week ago it was reviewing its human resources function and could make a change.

The abrupt switch is another headache for Richemont, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and as employee anger over pay issues mounts.