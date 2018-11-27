A logo showing an entrance to the Rio Tinto-owned Rossing Uranium Mine in the Namib Desert near Arandis, Namibia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

INTERNATIONAL - Rio Tinto will sell its 69 percent stake in a Namibian uranium mine to China National Uranium Corp (CNUC) for up to $106.5 million, it said on Monday, as China seeks to bolster supplies and Rio offloads less-profitable assets.

Analysts said that China, which is targeting nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels and already owns stakes in Namibian uranium production, was an obvious buyer of the shares in the Rossing mine.





Rossing is the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine, operating since 1976, and has produced more uranium than any other mine.





The Iranian Foreign Investment Company holds a legacy 15 percent stake that goes back to the original funding of the mine, which could have been a problem for some potential buyers.





An industry source close to the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had been interest from private equity and from China.





The other shareholders are the Namibian government (3 percent), the Development Corporation of South Africa (10 percent) and individual shareholders (3 percent).