HARARE -Fuel prices, which continue to rise in Zimbabwe every week, have failed to deter motorists from maintaining long queues at service stations where the commodity remains elusive.
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on Monday announced yet another fuel price increase, pushing diesel to 12.42 Zimbabwe dollars per liter, up from 12.08 dollars per liter, and petrol to 11.76 dollars from 11.55 per liter.
The prices are based on an exchange rate of 9.5 Zimbabwe dollars to the US dollar and also take into account free on board price movements and the current duty regime, ZERA said on its Twitter handle.