JOHANNESBURG - Rwanda’s government has defended its $39 million sponsorship deal with the Arsenal football club, this as some aid donors and rights activists raised an outcry, AP reported.

President Paul Kagame is an Arsenal supporter. The deal was not approved by Rwandan lawmakers but deputy foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said that the money for the sponsorship deal came from tourism, which is the small East African country’s top foreign exchange earner.

