INTERNATIONAL – Five Rwandan companies have already registered for the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to a Rwandan official, who hailed the expo as "a golden opportunity to showcase Rwandan exports to the Chinese market."
The products from Rwanda to be exhibited at the second CIIE are mainly coffee, pepper and handcrafts, said Sanny Ntayombya, head of communications and marketing at Rwanda Development Board, adding that the Chinese market is "a market which we are looking at trading more with."
He said that Rwandan enterprises "are all prepared and expect to benefit from making sales and sealing export deals with major trade partners such as Alibaba and other potential partners that will attend the expo."