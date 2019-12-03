File picture: Bongiwe Mchunu / Independent Media.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African government is to collaborate with Nigeria on developing road infrastructure in the West Africa country through the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) which is owned by Pretoria. This was confirmed by DBSA’s Hulisani Makhuvha on Monday as he addressed the media in the Nigerian capital Abuja on the sidelines of a conference of Nigeria-South Africa Intergraded Road Transport Infrastructure Initiative to launch a road infrastructure programme for the West Africa region, Vanguard reported.

DBSA was established to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development and improve the quality of life for the people of South Africa.

According to Makhuvha, as Nigeria and South Africa are the biggest economies on the African continent there is a need for both countries to increase their collaboration and work together to build road networks on the continent.

"We are going to look at possible ways of collaborating within the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) space, working with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Nigerian government.