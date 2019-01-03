JOHANNESBURG, January 3 (ANA) - South African Airways says it will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights between Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. and Accra’s Kotoka International Airport to five days per week from April 2. SAA’s regional general manager for North America Todd Neuman said the airline continued to see growing demand for the route and the increase in frequency would give business and leisure customers more options.

“Our service between Washington-Dulles and Accra has been a resounding success from its inception in 2015 and we are very pleased to further develop the route with the introduction of a fifth weekly flight," he said.

SAA said its flights to Accra would be available five days a week with continuing service to Johannesburg operating on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"SAA’s increase of flights on the route will also serve to support the new codeshare partnership with Africa World Airlines by offering connections between Accra and additional destinations in West Africa including; Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria; Monrovia in Liberia; and Freetown in Sierra Leone," it added.

The airline would continue to operate flights between the Dulles airport and Dakar, Senegal and onwards to Johannesburg, two days per week, providing service on the only wide-body aircraft flying nonstop between the U.S. and Senegal, Neuman said.

African News Agency (ANA)