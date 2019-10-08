FILE PHOTO: Customer conducts a mobile money transfer at a Safaricom agent stall in Nairobi

JOHANNESBURG - Kenyan mobile network operator 's money transfer service M-Pesa has been recognised as one of the top 10 most influential finance projects of the last 50 years by the Project Management Institute, the company said on Tuesday. The 12-year old mobile phone based service was among more than 1,000 projects considered by a group of 400 leaders in the global project management community.

The project list identified efforts that changed the world, shaped lives and altered the DNA of the organisations and companies that launched them.

“This recognition further underlines M-Pesa’s commitment to our customers and its transformation to the country which has seen financial inclusion in Kenya grow by more than 50 percent in the last 12 years to stand at more than 82 percent today,” Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph said.

In addition to its contribution to the growth in financial inclusion in Kenya, M-Pesa has also been credited with financial transformation.