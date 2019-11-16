72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the "The Traitor"(Il traditore) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals

INTERNATIONAL - The owners of the Nusr-Et steakhouse, known by its founder chef’s meme Salt Bae, are considering selling a stake in the business, according to people with knowledge of the plans.



Turkish billionaire Ferit Sahenk, and co-founders Nusret Gokce and Mithat Erdem, may sell a combined stake or an individual holding to one or a group of investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. There’s been strong interest from international investors and a financial adviser is assessing potential bids, they said.



