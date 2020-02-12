INTERNATIONAL - Samsung Electronics Co. is starting a new decade with a new chief in charge of its mobile business, but it’s doing it in the same old fashion: by leaning into its semiconductor advantage to overwhelm consumers with unmatched specs on its latest Galaxy devices.
Announced at simultaneous events in San Francisco and London on Tuesday, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 family of Android phones has a 6.9-inch Ultra model with four cameras on the rear — which include a 108-megapixel sensor as well as 100x zoom — 16GB of memory, a huge battery and an eye-watering $1,399.99 starting price.
At a time when Apple Inc. is looking to make iPhones more affordable, the cheapest Galaxy S20 costs $999.99 and still has 12GB of RAM and 5G wireless networking.