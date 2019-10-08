INTERNATIONAL – Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech behemoth, posted the better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit, a regulatory filing showed Tuesday.
The preliminary figure for operating profit was 7.7 trillion won ($6.4 billion) in the July-September quarter, topping market expectations of about 7.1 trillion won ($5.9 billion).
It tumbled 56.2 percent compared with the same quarter of last year when Samsung recorded its record operating profit, but it was up 16.7 percent from the previous quarter.
Samsung's operating profit moderately recovered this year after logging 6.2 trillion won ($5.2 billion) of profit in the first quarter.
The preliminary revenue was set at 62 trillion won ($52 billion) in the third quarter, surpassing the market consensus of around 61 trillion won ($51 billion).