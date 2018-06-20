FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, an employee walks past a logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 9 in August, and will offer a 512GB storage model in selected markets, Softpedia reported.

The previous version of the device, the Galaxy Note 8, offered 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of onboard storage – and a microSD slot which could handle 256GB. The report did not state whether the Galaxy Note 9 will support a microSD card for expandable storage.

Rumours suggest that users in South Korea and China are expected to receive the 512GB model first, with a global rollout not yet confirmed.The Note 9 will also reportedly receive upgraded cameras, according to Bloomberg.

The new claim comes days after the five colour options of the next-generation Galaxy Note series phablet surfaced online.

The new model is also rumoured to include a physical camera shutter button to make it easier to capture shots. The launch of the Galaxy Note 9 is so far said to be scheduled for August 9 at an "Unpacked" event in New York.

Galaxy Note 9 will come with 512 GB ROM to selected markets (Korea, China and maybe more) — SamsungMobile.News (@Samsung_News_) June 16, 2018





