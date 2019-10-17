INTERNATIONAL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will roll out a software patch to fix problems with its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone’s fingerprint recognition, the South Korean tech giant said on Thursday.
A British user told the Sun newspaper earlier this week that a bug on her Galaxy S10 allowed it to be unlocked regardless of the biometric data registered in the device.
After buying a third-party screen protector off eBay, her husband was able to unlock her phone using his fingerprint, even though it was not registered.