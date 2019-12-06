INTERNATIONAL - Samsung Electronics Co.’s response to Apple Inc.’s much-improved iPhone 11 cameras is going to be a giant photographic arsenal strapped to the back of its 2020 flagship phones.
The Korean company is preparing the biggest overhaul to the cameras on its flagship phones for next year, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.
Its upcoming Galaxy S11 will sport a 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera -- versus the iPhone 11’s 12 -- flanked by three more on the back of the device including an ultrawide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom, they said.