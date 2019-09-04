Samsung declined to comment on Wednesday.





Samsung has promised to usher in a new age of foldables as part of its effort to showcase innovation amid the saturated smartphone market.





Samsung Galaxy Fold Photographer: Mark Gurman/Bloomberg

The company announced in July it would be ready to sell the Galaxy Fold in September after making changes including strengthening hinges, which early reviewers had found to be problematic.





The delays cost the South Korean tech giant sales that could have provided a decent bump in revenue during the slow summer season.





Samsung Galaxy Fold Photographer: Mark Gurman/Bloomberg







Last month, Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co delayed the planned September launch of its own first foldable phone, its second postponement this year, as it battles a U.S. trade blacklist that threatens the tech giant’s access to crucial U.S. technologies such as Google’s Android.





Samsung currently offers pre-registration for the Fold on its U.S and U.K. websites.





The Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone is seen during a media preview event in London, Tuesday April 16, 2019. Samsung is hoping the innovation of smartphones with folding screens reinvigorates the market. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)







REUTERS