Sci-tech forum focuses on innovation-driven sustainable development









Wan Gang, president of the China Association for Science and Technology. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

INTERNATIONAL – The First World Science and Technology Development Forum opened on Wednesday in Beijing, focusing on innovation-driven sustainable development. Wan Gang, president of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), said at the opening ceremony that it is an urgent need for countries to work together to deepen international exchanges and cooperation and to promote sustainable development with sci-tech innovation.

It is in line with the expectations of people of all countries and the important role of the international sci-tech community, he noted.





Despite the rapid sci-tech development, the world is still facing a series of challenges including climate change, energy resource shortages, food insecurity, cybersecurity threats, environmental pollution, major natural disasters, infectious diseases and poverty, said Bai Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).





The risks and challenges are related to the planet we all live on and the common security of mankind, he noted.





"No country can undertake these complicated and uncertain challenges on its own and countries must form a closer cooperation mechanism with the full cooperation of the sci-tech communities of all countries," Bai said.





The two-day forum was sponsored by the CAST, CAS and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, aiming to build a platform for international sci-tech exchanges and cooperation.





Under the theme of "Science, Technology and Development," more than 400 academicians, Nobel laureates, university presidents and entrepreneurs from 18 countries and regions held in-depth discussions on topics such as the growth of young scientists and small- and medium-sized enterprises.





XINHUA