INTERNATIONAL – The First World Science and Technology Development Forum opened on Wednesday in Beijing, focusing on innovation-driven sustainable development.
Wan Gang, president of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), said at the opening ceremony that it is an urgent need for countries to work together to deepen international exchanges and cooperation and to promote sustainable development with sci-tech innovation.
It is in line with the expectations of people of all countries and the important role of the international sci-tech community, he noted.