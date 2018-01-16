Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, waves as Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, delivers the opening address to delegates at the Scottish National Party conference at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. ( Jane Barlow/PA via AP)





Business investment in Scotland could fall by up to 10.2percent compared with continued membership of the EU, the government said.





Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is from the pro-independence Scottish National Party, campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU and now argues that the country should stay in the bloc’s single market.





The report published yesterday said the only credible outcome of this year’s Brexit negotiations between Brussels and London was for Britain to allow it to stay in the single market.





- REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - Scotland's economy will be 8.5% smaller by 2030 than it would otherwise be if Britain leaves the EU with no trade agreement, the Scottish regional government said yesterday.