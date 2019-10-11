INTERNATIONAL - Holiday shoppers in the Philippines -- which has some of Asia’s biggest malls -- prefer to buy products in stores over mobile shopping, according to a study commissioned by Facebook Inc.
Almost four in 10 Filipinos said in-store shopping is their first choice for the holidays, according to a study conducted by Ipsos Marketing and released by Facebook last week. That compares to 22% who prefer mobile shopping.
Philippine shoppers bucked other Southeast Asian countries’ preference for smartphone commerce, with half of respondents in Indonesia and Thailand saying they prefer their holiday shopping via mobile phones rather than in brick-and-mortar stores.