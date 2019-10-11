A food store is taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the Philippines' northeastern coast early Saturday and after the Philippines, the Hong Kong Observatory predicts Mangkhut will aim at the Chinese mainland south of Hong Kong and north of the island province of Hainan. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

INTERNATIONAL - Holiday shoppers in the Philippines -- which has some of Asia’s biggest malls -- prefer to buy products in stores over mobile shopping, according to a study commissioned by Facebook Inc.



Almost four in 10 Filipinos said in-store shopping is their first choice for the holidays, according to a study conducted by Ipsos Marketing and released by Facebook last week. That compares to 22% who prefer mobile shopping.



