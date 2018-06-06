FILE PHOTO: Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser speaks at the annual session of CDF 2018 in Beijing

INTERNATIONAL - In 2017 Chinese EPCs signed 7 217 overseas EPC contracts in 61 countries, to the value of $144.43 billion, said Adri de Wet who is attending the Siemens Belt and Road conference in Beijing.





"From project contractors to project developers and operators Chinese EPCs are moving forward and seeking to transformation and upgrade. EPCs are faced with challenges such as international standard for project management, complex local economic environment and legal regulations, language barriers and project financing, she said.





Siemens partner with clients offering rich experiences, innovative technologies, global networks, financial solutions and flexible service models.





"Siemens is good for China, and China is good for Siemens", said Joe Kaeser, President & CEO of Siemems AG, as the keynote speaker at Siemens Belt & Road International Summit 2018.





Kaeser's message was clear, and strong: "Together we can build a better world, we just need to take the first step and trust each other".





This is a clear message to business and political leaders across the globe: We need to say no to protectionism. Siemens earns more than 90% of revenue outside Germamy.





Siemens employs 32 000 people in China earning revenue of €7.2 billion. China is the manufacturing power house of the world and the second largest economy.



