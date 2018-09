(180906) -- CHANGSHA, Sept. 6, 2018 (Xinhua) -- President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio speaks during the 4th Investing in Africa Forum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Yuxiao) (wyl)

JOHANNESBURG - The Sierra Leone government will use biometric verification to rid its public service of officials using fake names to receive multiple salaries.

The exercise, which commences next week, is designed to close loopholes in the payroll, eliminate ghost workers and end wastage of national resources,the East African reported.

- African News Agency (ANA)