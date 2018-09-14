Sky’s managing director of content Gary Davey said mobile narrative gaming was “comic books for the iPhone generation”.





“Interactive story-telling, designed for mobile consumption is a fascinating new field for us,” he said. “And it’s great to now explore it with the masters of the craft.”





Skybound Entertainment is involved in TV, film and interactive gaming, and its productions include “The Walking Dead”, Sky said.





Sky, which has made original shows including “Britannia”, “Babylon Berlin” and “Gomorrah”, said the games would be based on its forthcoming productions across Europe.





The group at the center of a bid battle between Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox has been producing more content, such as original drama and comedy, to broaden its offering beyond its strengths in sport, movies and major US drama shows.





It has said it will spend £7 billion (R136bn) on content, including sports rights, this year.